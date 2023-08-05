Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $2.68 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

