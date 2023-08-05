Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $237.88. 222,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.33.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

