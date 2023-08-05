Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $237.88 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Teleflex's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 95.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Ossiam grew its position in Teleflex by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

