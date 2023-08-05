TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
TEGNA Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. TEGNA has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29.
TEGNA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
