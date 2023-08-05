TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. TEGNA has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TEGNA by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.