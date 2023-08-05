TD Cowen Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $135.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

