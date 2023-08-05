Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $142.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.