Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 689,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $29.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,389. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
