Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. 689,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,389. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,501,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 235,164 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,599,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

