Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

