Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 11,990,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,189,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.