Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 16,495,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $63,795.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

