SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 527,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.30. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

