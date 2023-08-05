Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.47

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 20470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

