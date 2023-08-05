Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.25-10.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.25-$10.45 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SYK traded up $8.09 on Friday, hitting $283.71. 2,790,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,322. Stryker has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.81.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 205,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

