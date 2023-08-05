StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NERV stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
