StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NERV stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.