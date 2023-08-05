StockNews.com Upgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Buy

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 107,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,831. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

