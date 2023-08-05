StockNews.com Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Hold

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $22.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,470.04. 109,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,311.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.75. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,502.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.