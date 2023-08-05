StockNews.com Upgrades First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Hold

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $22.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,470.04. 109,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,311.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,034.75. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,502.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
