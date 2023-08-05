StockNews.com Lowers Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to Sell

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 627,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,307. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $378.21 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.