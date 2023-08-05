StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

