StockNews.com Downgrades Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 1.3 %

CMCO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 72,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.25. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $42.87.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

