StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of LSI opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.53%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

