StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CASI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

