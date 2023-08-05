StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CASI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
