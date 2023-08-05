Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

SILV stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 279,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 185,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

