Stephens Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $72.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $103.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

