Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE SGU traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 37,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Star Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.10 million, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $737.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,446,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

