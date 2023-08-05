Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$2.76 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 233.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 261,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.