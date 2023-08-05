Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.30 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.87). Approximately 62,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 99,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.75. The stock has a market cap of £79.99 million, a P/E ratio of 482.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About Springfield Properties

(Get Free Report)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.