Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,908. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

