Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $32.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,749. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

