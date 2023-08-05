Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

SBSI opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. Stephens upped their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

