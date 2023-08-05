Southern (NYSE:SO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

SO traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $67.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 30.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 6,858.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 106,642 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.