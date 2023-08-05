Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,622,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 243,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

