Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $0.90 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,970. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Solitario Zinc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.