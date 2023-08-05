Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $0.90 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Solitario Zinc Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,970. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.77.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solitario Zinc
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.