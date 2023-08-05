SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOFI. Bank of America increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

SOFI opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.81. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,021 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

