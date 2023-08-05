SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $11.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SoFi Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

