Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

SLTTF stock remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.