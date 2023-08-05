Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Lowered to “Reduce” at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

