Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $20.93. 730,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 35.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4,193.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 220,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.