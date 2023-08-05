Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.54.

NYSE SIX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

