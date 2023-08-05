SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Head-To-Head Survey

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 3.52% 4.94% 0.85% Maiden 26.37% 10.66% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.70 billion 0.63 -$386.80 million $0.37 28.00 Maiden $58.13 million 3.36 -$60.04 million $0.51 3.76

Maiden has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiriusPoint. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maiden beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites reinsurance risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

