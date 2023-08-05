Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.51.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,044,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 77.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shopify by 77.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.