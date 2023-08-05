Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.51.

Shopify Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,044,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,846. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

