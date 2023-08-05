Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 918,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,129. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.