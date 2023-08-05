Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86 to $2.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$2.03 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE SEM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 871,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,258. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at $209,170,320.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 114,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.