SDI Group (LON:SDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 127.74 ($1.64), with a volume of 284621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.64).

SDI Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.99.

Get SDI Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SDI Group news, insider Ami Sharma purchased 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £9,994 ($12,830.92). 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.