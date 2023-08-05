Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.60. 805,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,933. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 95.82%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $1,906,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.