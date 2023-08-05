SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. 207,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,822. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SciPlay by 841.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 135,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

