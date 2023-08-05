Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $183.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $99.45 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.