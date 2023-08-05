Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.01

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 5470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Sappi Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.
Sappi Company Profile
Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sappi
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.