Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT Raised to $28.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPNS. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

