Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 42.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 46.92%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

